Port Clinton Sail Boater Hangs On For 12 Hours

This past Sunday night we had some wicked storms whip through here and it wasn't the right conditions for what this Ohio man tried to do. That would be to set sail from Put-In-Bay to Port Clinton. His sailboat submerged in the choppy Lake Erie waters and there he sat, or drifted, clinging onto part of his sailboat for 12 hours. And yes there is a survival story HERE, thanks to ABC 13 in Toledo. Bet that's the last time he attempts that with in-coming bad weather approaching. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.