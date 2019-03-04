Man & His Dog Survive 5 Days Stuck In Snow Eating This

And what did this guy and his 4 legged best friend eat for 5 days being stuck in the snow? Taco Bell sauce. Yes you might even have a few of those packets laying around your car, under the seat, in the glove box. Bet you probably have some laying around the house too but how bout this? That's what this man stuck in the middle of nowhere woods in Oregon did and who got stuck with the hot sauce packet? Guess if you're stuck in the snow for 5 days you'd take that to keep you warm than chugging down the medium or mild.

KTVZ-TV has this incredible story HERE. Have a great day and pass the sauce.