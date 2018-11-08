Nearly Naked Man Surprises Waffle House Diners

I've never been inside of a Waffle House during the daytime and can't believed this happened during breakfast time. If they weren't enjoying a waffle, eggs and grits that're scattered - covered and smothered, they were now after a man in his underwear crashed through the ceiling of an Alabama (where else) Waffle House HERE. Thanks to WHNT-TV who have the greasy story and bonus...this guy is still on the loose.

You have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.