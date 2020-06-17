Gator Bites Man At Florida Disc Golf Course

No not the guy pictured, he's fine and lives in "that state up north" not in Largo, Florida where this guy went to retrieve lost discs in a lake on the disc golf course. Having lived and played a lot of golf in Florida when a ball goes into the lake, they can have it. That's why they sell golf balls by the dozen. There's a few courses that have switched over to disc golf here but at least you don't have to worry about gators, maybe a snake, can you swim, wade faster than a water moccasin? Yeah let em have it. That or take up tennis. You don't lose balls there. WFLA-TV has the story HERE. You have a great day, keep it in/on the fairways and greens. And thanks for stopping by.