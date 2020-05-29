Man Breaks Into Bank To Heat Up 'Hot Pockets' In Microwave

Usually when you break into a bank, you're after the money.

This guy must have plenty of that, but needed to microwave some 'Hot Pockets.'

Yup, couldn't find a conveinence store but broke into a bank to get the job done.

You might be asking; What flavor did he heat and eat? Beef & cheddar? Ham & cheese? I'm betting pepperoni & cheese because they're usually on sale.

And ABC 10 in San Diego got an interview with the guy and he's cool with his crime. You'll find it funny too.

