Man Pets Snow Leopard At CLE Metroparks Zoo

So the zoo has been open not even 2 weeks and this guy HERE got up to a snow leopard and when you see the video courtesy of Fox 8, the leopard does look like he's purring and enjoying it like your typical house cat. The number of obsticles and barriers this man climbed over and through is an engineering marvel. And the Metroparks Zoo should hire this guy, learn what to put up so this doesn't happen again. Plus the big cat likes this guy. And what would Harambe do? Exactly. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.