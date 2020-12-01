He Spent The Thanksgiving Wknd, Clinging To His Capsized Boat

And this is straight (almost) out of the movie "Castaway". Except there's no plane crash, no "Wilson" but like Tom Hanks this guy HERE was rescued by a passing container ship far out in the Atlantic Ocean. He's okay, his 32 foot boat got a proper burial and you're thinking boy I bet he's ready for dry land? No, after being close to 90 miles out, container ships can't just high tail it back to port. No after being out for almost 4-5 days, he's stuck on this slow moving vessel until later today, when his 4-5 day adventure finally ends. And why not enjoy the cruise? There's no pirates, the food is okay so sit back and relax. Fox 35 in Orlando has this amazing rescue story. You have a great snow day and thanks for stopping by.