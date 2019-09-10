Man Seen Sleeping In Moving Self Driving Car

September 10, 2019
Slats
Waymo safety driver Derek Sirakis monitors a self-driving car during a demonstration ride in Chandler. Tempe, Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert will be the first cities in the world with Waymo One self-driving service. Waymo One

© Michael Chow/The Republic

Slats

Did you hear about this in Massachusetts? Heck I wouldn't even take a snooze in the back of an Uber. But a man, and his passenger are caught sleeping behind the wheel and shotgun seat of a car, while it's driving in traffic. Mind you the guy who took the phone video of it from the next lane over well... now that's not exactly safe too but he when he came to a full and complete stop couldn't believe his eyes either. WHDH-TV in Boston has the story HERE. I'm assuming the sleeping man and his passenger made it home safely. Both getting woken up when their Tesla came to a full and complete stop in the driveway. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

 

sleeping man tesla mass pike
whdh.com

