Man Strips, Then Dances. Causes A 5 Car Wreck

Severe retinal damage was suffered by all who witnessed this bizarre scene in Detroit. I'd hate to have been the cop who had to ask naked man here, "um do you have your drivers license, registration and insurance card on you?" Do a little dance, make an accident scene, get down tonight dun-dum get down tonight.

Thanks to WDIV-TV in Detroit which has the story, witness statements HERE. And relax, we spared you the gory pics of this guy. You have a great weekend. And see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.