Man Takes Selfie With Wild Bears And Lives

Last week, we had the genius who thought it would be a good idea to stand in front of a wild buffalo at Yellowstone National Park and strike the bull pose before he got chased off by a pack of those buffaloes. HERE thanks to KTVA-TV in Anchorage, Alaska is a guy who decided to take a selfie in front of a feeding pack of wild bears, who were having a salmon dinner along a stream at an Alaska National Park. Good thing for the guy, these bears must be vegan since they didn't go charging after him.

Have a great day and thanks.