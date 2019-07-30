Passenger Tries To Take Missile Launcher On Flight

This happened yesterday, an active military man was flying through Baltimore - Washington International Airport on his way back to Texas, where maybe if he was flying through an airport there, he'd be able to fly with a missile launcher since, it's Texas you know. But I bet this was a first for TSA to confiscate one of these. Handguns are still the most popular weapons of choice, airline passengers say oh I forgot it was in there which I find hard to believe. At least this guy thought he'd indeed be able to fly with it since he's active military and fessed up to everything. He was able to fly but without his rocket launcher. WMAR-TV in Baltimore has the story HERE. You keep your weapons at home and thanks for stopping by.