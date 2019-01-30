Meet Marvin Who Checked On His Elderly Maple Hts Neighbor

And this is what we should all be doing with this arctic blast of negative temperatures along with these way negative wind chills we'll be enjoying over the next 30 hours here in NE Ohio. Especially checking up on the elderly who all they'll be doing over the next 2 days is watching The Price Is Right from underneath a warm blanket. This is a very sweet story of one Marvin Chambers who lives in Maple Heights. He did the right thing and checked on an elderly neighbor to make sure she's doing okay. And Cleveland 19 has the story of Marvin's good deed HERE. And yup, she's doing fine.

You stay safe and check up on your neighbors and thanks.