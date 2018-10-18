Marijuana Is Now Legal In Canada Eh

At the stroke of midnight this past Thursday morning, it became "Happy New Year" where Canada became the first country to legalize the sale and use of weed. Now Canadians will become even more nice and polite than they currently are as their country has now gone to pot as some would say. CTV has the story HERE. And for those of you who will be crossing the border to partake? Yes, you are allowed to buy and use in Canada. However the US Department of Homeland Security says it is still illegal to bring back home what you bought. Good thing there are plenty of hotels in Niagra Falls and Windsor on the Canadian side of our two nearest crossings ;)

You have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.