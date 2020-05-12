1 Day After Reopening, Ice Cream Shop Forced To Close

Trending story HERE as told by Boston 25 News of an ice cream shop that had to close after being open just one day, because adults did not follow the new rules. And the rules were rather simple, please call ahead, wait in your vehicle before when it's time for you to be served. You'd figure that it's almost the start of summer, people would be rejoicing over tasting something summer, instead of acting like old man winter. So since his employees were berated by customers who felt that they didn't have to follow the rules, patiently wait for their ice cream he re-shut the business down. Shame. You scream, we all scream (like an idiot) for ice cream and now, no scoop for you. Wonder how the malls with a food court are gonna fare out today with retail reopening throughout the State of Ohio. You enjoy some ice cream, continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.