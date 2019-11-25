So Who Will The Browns Face? Mason Rudolph Or "The Duck"?

Nov 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks MaNov 24, 2019; Cincinnatison Rudolph (2) and Devlin Hodges (6) warm up prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

© David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

More drama (like we need anymore) ahead of Sunday's UFC rematch in Pittsburgh, QB Mason Rudolph was having an abysmal time of it against Cincinnati. After going 8/16 for 85 yards and a pick, head coach Mike Tomlin replaced our bud Rudolph with Devlin "Duck" Hodges. Did Mason say something nasty to Tomlin too? So Pittsburgh escapes Cincinnati with a 16-10 win. Browns are now rolling after beating Miami 41-24 for their 3rd win in a row. Setting up the rematch with more bubbling than a turkey in a deep fryer this Thursday. Wanna hear what they're saying in "The Burg" about the benching of Rudolph and this Sunday's game? TribLive.com has all of that drama HERE. The early line in Vegas for the game too? They have the Browns a 3 point underdog. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

