Latest On Customer Hit With Blender @ Cincinnati Restaurant

October 24, 2019
Slats
A Smoothie King beverage with fruit and protein powder is readied for the blender. Livoniasmoothieking7

© John Heider | hometownlife.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

And maybe you've heard about this, where a woman got upset, having to wait 25 minutes at a Cincinnati area McDonald's over her wrong food order. This happened on September 22nd, and the customer who got TKO'ed with a blender thrown by the McDonald's manager, has had to endure numerous doctor visits and even some surgeries because this blender thrown, left a mark to her face. So while police have not filed charges, there could be some civil proceedings lodged by that customer and what does the now former McDonald's manager have to say? She finally spoke HERE thanks to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati. You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve!

 

