Avengers Are Needed After Measles Outbreak At Movie Theater

Aren't all of the Avengers guys good crime fighting guys right? Well those magic powers are needed for a slew of movie goers in Southern California HERE who attended the Avengers:Endgame movie premiere last Thursday. Get this, one adult movie goer, infected with the newly kryptonite-like disease known as the measles potentially infected an entire movie theater full of fellow Avenger fans, also made other stops along the public way and may have infected a whole slew more. Glad I don't live there and glad I got vaccinated for measles as a kid. Since it looks like that's making a comeback. KTLA in Los Angeles has where the cast of the new Avengers movie might be next. You have a great Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.