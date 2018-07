Wait until you get a load of this love triangle. Man asks out woman for dinner, he shows up at her house without a car. They use her's which he then steals to go meet up with another woman. Thanks to WREG-TV in Memphis which has all of the Oprah, Dr. Phil details HERE. If he ain't got no car, no money he ain't no good ;) Have a great day, have an awesome weekend and see you this coming Monday morning and thanks.