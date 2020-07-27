Best Friends Honor Lottery Deal, After 1 Hits For 22 Million

July 27, 2020
Slats
A customer at Sprint Mart in Jackson buys one of each ticket Thursday mA customer at Sprint Mart in Jackson buys one of each ticket Thursday morning oorning on the first day of ticket sales for Mega Millions and Powerball in Mississippi Jan. 30. Lottery 3

© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger, Mississippi Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Headlines
Slats

A true test of a friendship is when money is involved don't ya think? Especially an insane amount of money HERE. When two best friends make a deal, a handshake one at that where they'd play the lottery every week. And if one hit they would share the winnings. Some would reneg of that handshake, send a Christmas card from their brand new virus free house somewhere in Florida. WTMJ-TV has this a deal is a deal story for you. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
menomonie wisconsin friends claim powerball jackpot
tmj4.com