Best Friends Honor Lottery Deal, After 1 Hits For 22 Million

A true test of a friendship is when money is involved don't ya think? Especially an insane amount of money HERE. When two best friends make a deal, a handshake one at that where they'd play the lottery every week. And if one hit they would share the winnings. Some would reneg of that handshake, send a Christmas card from their brand new virus free house somewhere in Florida. WTMJ-TV has this a deal is a deal story for you. Have a great day and thanks for stopping by.