After Nearly 6 Years, Merrick The Shelter Dog Finds His Forever Home

March 9, 2020
Slats
Nana is one of several dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society looking for a forever home. She is almost three years old, has been in the shelter for 11 months and loves belly rubs. February Adopt A Dog34

© Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times, Corpus Christi Caller Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

This is just a sweet story HERE, told by KMBC-TV in Kansas City of Merrick the dog.

Who's 6 and spent 5 1/2 years of his life in a shelter there. They say every dog has it's day and too bad it took Merrick 5 1/2 years to have his. Plus if you're a rescue dad like myself, shelter kids make the best pets because every day to them is New Year's Day. So yay for Merrick, you've finally found your forever home. And I'm glad it was a no kill shelter he was at too.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
dog

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes