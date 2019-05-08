Vancouver Mascots Greet And Teach You About This

Those wacky Canadians in their deadpan humor have come up with a way to combat the flushable wipes problem in Vancouver because, these wipes aren't really flushable. In fact, on City TV in Vancouver they did a test. They put your average toilet paper into a tube of water, the paper starting dissolving in less than 20 seconds. The "flushable" wipes? It was still intact for 4 days, wasn't dissolving nowhere. So thanks to the CBC, HERE are "Pee" and "Poo" to warn about this problem. Which they must have been battling this for awhile. Since 2011 a guy by the name of "Mr. Floatie" has been warning Canadians about toxic stuff in the water there. Google or YouTube that it's an absolute scream. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.