Hiker Takes Bear Selfie & Lives

It's been awhile since we had a wildlife going kinda wild story and HERE, 2 hikers in Mexico live to walk another day when while enjoying nature a juvenile bear gets curious with one woman's hair. Takes a good sniff, asks her what shampoo she uses. Then while standing still which is what you're supposed to do instead of screaming your head off, whips out her phone and takes a selfie. TMZ, the worldwide leader in everything provides the video of this encounter and yes, everyone walked away. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.