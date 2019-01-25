Family Couldn't Fly, Because They Stink

Boy we sure had a lot of airline stroies this week. However this one doesn't involve a plane being stranded for 12 hours in the middle of nowhere Canada, or a rogue drone being flown around Newark, New Jersey but this one...does smell funny...sorry (rimshot sound effect). And as you'll see HERE, it's funny how this family trying to fly from Miami to Detroit asked passengers "hey do we stink?" Never heard of someone being denied boarding due to body odor. Having the odor of having too many beers at the bar yes, but this has to be a first.

WPLG-TV in Miami has the story and you have a great weekend. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 am and thanks.