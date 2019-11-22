Browns-Dolphins Game Preview & Pick

What game? You mean there's a game this Sunday? Everyone is still stewing over last week's Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph UFC match that ended in a TKO, suspension that lasts for Garrett until infinity, oh there's a game? Oh no biggie, it's just the Miami Dolphins, with the 3rd worst record in the NFL behind 0-10 Cincinnati, 1-9 Washington and big deal, Miami is just 2-8. OK, so who did those 2 consecutive wins mind you come from? OK I'll give you this one, against the Jets. But the next week the Dolphins beat the Colts in Indianapolis. And last week against Buffalo, Miami was in it through the 4th quarter until 2 failed attempts from the Bills 4 yard line did them in. Sound familiar? Like the Browns having 9 cracks at the Denver 5? Vegas thinks the Browns will score in the red zone a lot. Again we'll use scoresandstats.com for the game preview and pick HERE. You have a great weekend and we'll have Browns-Dolphins post game locker room stuff for you Monday morning. Thanks for stopping by.