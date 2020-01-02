Waitress Starts 2020 With A $2020 Tip

January 2, 2020
Slats
Slats

She was down on her luck,moved to get a fresh start to the new year and this is gonna help.

WXYZ-TV in Detroit tells the story HERE of single mom Danielle Franzoni who ditched her native Detroit and her druggie friends. She and her kids boarded a bus with the clothes on their backs and just took a swing at changing their life. It's her first week on the job and probably didn't know a soul but isn't this cool? The bill was $23 and for real starts the new year with an extra $2020.

You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and Happy New Year to you!

 

