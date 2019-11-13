Mike Polk Jr With Snow Coverage In Chardon

November 13, 2019
Alex Molnar, left, and his wife Barbara Lindquist walk through McKinley Marina to enjoy the first major snow storm of the season. While most may be dreading this unwelcome fall storm, It s a beautiful day, said Molnar. Mjs Wild Snow 1

So did you survive the snow-megeddon-latest-storm-of-the-century? Even westsiders got Geauga County like snow, North Ridgeville got almost 6", Wellington close to 12". Now I think it's just about stopped snowing in Chardon, where WKYC-TV3 sent comedian Mike Polk Jr to get the let's just say dig for the story on how folks in the snow belt were handling...what normally happens every winter in Chardon HERE. CH-3 shared this via YouTube. Hopefully you made it through yesterday's snow okay and you have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

