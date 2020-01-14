New State Rep Intros His "Smoking Hot Wife"

January 14, 2020
Slats
News
Now this is how you introduce your girl, or as in this guy's case your wife. So this is Missouri State Representative Scott Cupps. It's his first day on the job, and he's given the opportunity HERE to address his fellow lawmakers and also say a few things about himself, plus introduce us to his family. And as you'll see in this video from Fox 2 in St. Louis, look at the end of this little over a minute raw video. Look at the wife's body and facial expression, she liked what he said about her. Keep the marital romance alive dude. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Missouri State Representative Scott Cupps smoking hot wife
