Why Are The Monitors Out At Hopkins?

So this outtage started yesterday, and still continues at Hopkins at this moment and nobody knows why nor what has caused this. Is it a glitch? Russian hackers? Nobody knows but while there are monitors out in baggage claim, some more for those heading towards the gates for their departing flights no one has missed a bag. Nobody has missed a flight since air traffic control up in the tower hasn't been affected. Think those too who are making sure passengers get what they need, need to head where they're going those folks are doing a pretty good job while they figure this mess out. Fox 8 has the latest HERE.

You have a great day, thanks for stopping by and good thing that couple who got married this past weekend at Baggage Claim - Carousel 6 didn't do so yesterday or today.