And the only problem which was luckily for the ex, is that this hire a hitman website is a fake, actually created by a Michigan man to help catch whack jobs like this woman and more. Plus, you're gonna die (sorry) when you hear how many people from around the world hit up this website to get that job done HERE. Thanks to Fox 2 in Detroit for the story and you stay safe...from your ex. Happy (almost) Friday and thanks for stopping by.