TV Reporter "Ain't Messing With You Bison" at Yellowstone

This video has been seen by 6 million people and counting. I don't know why a TV station sent a reporter to Yellowstone National Park. Maybe to get an animal's point of view on how they're handling the Coronavirus? Has anyone hoarded toilet paper and paper towels? Maybe this herd of wild bison were on their way to a grocery store to buy toilet paper and paper towels?

But the TV reporter Deion Broxton is priceless HERE. KMOV-TV in St. Louis shares the video and story of Deion not messing with bison and headed to the safety of his car.

You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.