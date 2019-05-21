Dog Gets An Eyefull From The Naked Pet Sitter Caught On Doggie Cam

Man this is one freaky, brazen dog sitter HERE in the San Francisco bay area. A woman hires a pet sitter who has loads of 5 star reviews, she goes on a trip for close to 5 days a couple thousand miles away and gets a doggie cam view of her naked pet sitter waltzing around her house with her boyfriend. I'm surprised the dog sitter agreed to appear on TV for an interview that catches her, um, red handed in the buff. But it's San Francisco, people are kinda freaky out there. Perhaps someone wants to hire this dog sitter to watch their pets you know, as is. KGO-TV in San Francisco we thank them for the story. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.