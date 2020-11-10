Dad Builds A Backyard Roller Coaster For His Kids

And it may not be Top Thrill Dragster, Millenium Force like we have at Cedar Point but since he's in California it's a replica of one that's famous out there. dad HERE built a pretty neat replica of "The Matterhorn" which is at Disneyworld in Anaheim, California. And this guy, his brother and a couple other dad's chipped in for giving their labor, building and materials added up to a little over $490 for this 3 1/2 month project. ABC 7 News in San Francisco shares the story of this D-I-Y dad and his crew. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.