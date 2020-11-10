Dad Builds A Backyard Roller Coaster For His Kids
November 10, 2020
And it may not be Top Thrill Dragster, Millenium Force like we have at Cedar Point but since he's in California it's a replica of one that's famous out there. dad HERE built a pretty neat replica of "The Matterhorn" which is at Disneyworld in Anaheim, California. And this guy, his brother and a couple other dad's chipped in for giving their labor, building and materials added up to a little over $490 for this 3 1/2 month project. ABC 7 News in San Francisco shares the story of this D-I-Y dad and his crew. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.