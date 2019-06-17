11 Year Old Batting Champ Uses This To Defend Himself Against Intruder

So meet this kid in North Carolina who when a guy pulled a home invasion on him, he pulled out a machete and whaps this invader in the head. Causing the home break in guy to drop what he wanted to steal and leave, then eventually with his head leaking oil walks into a hospital emergency room and is promptly arrested. The machete wielding kid is okay, meanwhile the home invader, who talks a nurse into letting him leave and is still on the loose as we speak. He shouldn't be too hard to find. Last seen wearing his hospital gown, that's it. Along with half of his head being bandaged. But hey let's meet this sweet swinging kid! HERE thanks from WFMY-TV in Greensboro with the story. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.