Try To Follow This, Ex GF Hits Ex BF's GF With Car

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day. A lot of you will be celebrating your shared exisitence of love between you both. Not these folks, they'll be consulting an attorney and a doctor. What we have her are 3 people. 1 is an angry ex-girlfriend who spots her ex-boyfriend with the new girl. Sparks fly and it's peddle to the metal where luckily nobody got killed. This is why you should always not jump into the next relationship because something's brewing and someone could be getting a beating. As in this case a car.

CBS 17 in Raliegh, North Carolina has the story of this HERE. Happy (almost) Valentine's Day and if you're recently separated, don't get behind the wheel ;) Have a great day and thanks.