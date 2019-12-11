Spy-Gate 2, Featuring You Know Who

December 11, 2019
Slats
Slats
Hey Cleveland! We've got a co-starring credit in this (allegedly) illegal covert filming of a documentary along the sidelines during last Sunday's Browns-Bengals game.

The documentation (allegedly) going on is someone, or someone's who were filming a what's it like behind the scenes when the Patriots scout an upcoming opponent, which for New England happen to be Cincinnati this coming Sunday. So according to the Bengals, this film crew spent the entire first quarter of last Sunday's game instead filming what the Bengals were doing, hand signals and all to combat the Browns. You know these Patriots are award winning film makers just ask the Jets.

HERE courtesy of the Boston Herald, they think this "Spy-Gate 2" will be a strike two against the team. You have a great day and thanks for coming by. 

New England Patriots
Spygate 2
bostonherald.com

