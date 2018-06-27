Nearly Naked Man Goes For A Walk At Atlanta Airport

And it must've been a very hot day yesterday at Atlanta-Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, as this 19 year old hopped the fence in just his skivvies and went for a stroll along airport grounds. Yes, meaning the tarmac and close to the runways plus made it onto the wing of a plane parked at the gate. No one knows why, how he did it. Plus, how did this happen at the world's busiest airport?

WSB-TV has the play by play of that HERE. The pilots discussing this with air traffic control is a scream. Have a great day and don't try this, except at home.