MTV's Jersey Shore House Rocked By The Nelk Boys

Ever heard of the Nelk Boys? Me neither so add me to the "grandpa list" on those guys but to help you out if you're like me with some Google help ;) The Nelk Boys are Canadian superstar pranksters. Have 5.7 million who suscribe on You Tube to watch em, 3 million Instagram followers and almost 400,000 who follow them on Twitter. They take over the Jersey Shore house made famous by Snooki, The Situation, J-Woww...who're old now and have kids and were probably sleeping while the Nelk Boys pulled off this HERE thanks to New Jersey News12. Pretty good prank. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.