New Jersey Rockers Bon Jovi From Humble Beginnings To Rock Hall

I'm a little biased here, being born and raised in Somerville, New Jersey. But next to Bruce the next best import has been Bon Jovi.

C'mon admit it, you had 80's hair, ripped jeans before they became a thing again but didn't have to pay $100 plus since you just ripped out sections of your Levi 501 jeans which did the trick for no more than $25 from The Gap or JC Penney's.

This article was done by the band's hometown newspaper, HERE thanks to the Asbury Park Press with a very early look at Bon Jovi.

We got to chat with Richie Sambora this past Saturday when he was at the Rock Hall, and we'll have that for you here later on in the week. Check out photos from Sambora and Orianthi's RSO performance here.

Have a nice day as Jon Bon Jovi sings.