Will Cleveland Get The NFL Draft In 2021?

So we should be hearing something about this by noon-ish today. The NFL owners are in Key Biscayne, Florida for their meeting...Patriots owner Robert Kraft so far hasn't been spotted in some spa so far but...today is when the NFL owners are gonna announce where the NFL Draft, what cities it will be held at from 2021-2023. Last night and especially this morning (and not to jinx us) all signs are pointing to Cleveland getting the Draft in 2021, at worst 2022 or 23. We're up against Denver (ugh again) and Kansas City. The Voice of the Browns has his handicapping take HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.