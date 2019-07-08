Hearse Driver + Dearly Departed In Back Caught Using HOV Lane

Now this indeed a question, most states require 2 or more people in a vehicle to use the faster HOV lane but has there ever been a court case involving what we have HERE. A funeral home worker with a body in the back of the hearse he's driving is pulled over for using an HOV in Las Vegas. Nevada law states that there have to be living occupants in a vehicle but whatta try by the hearse driver. He got away with a warning and good thing, 1st offense for driving improperly in an HOV lane is $250. KTNV-TV in Las Vegas has the pretty funny story and officer body camera of the stop. You stay living, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.