British PBP Guy Calls Daily Life Instead Of Sports In London

Ask any guy, okay maybe some women perhaps too but there's been no sports to watch on TV and for them, there is nothing on at all. No March Madness college hoops. Major League Baseball was supposed to start this week. So far it's nothing but Netflix, Amazon Prime and whatever movie channel package you have. Over in England it's the same thing. So meet Nick Heath HERE, who normally covers soccer and rugby with play by play calls for British TV but with no sports to call what did he do? Took himself along the streets of London and called the action of daily life there. Pretty funny stuff which I think you'll enjoy. British website The Poke provides Nick's heady play by play and well done Mate! You stay safe, appreciate you stopping by and thanks.