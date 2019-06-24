Nik And Lijana Wallenda Survive Times Square

Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana traversed another high wire accomplishment, the latest was last night as both lived from 25 stories up over Times Square in NYC. So did you watch to see them fall or cheer them on? Call me a wuzz but I only needed to see it once, at 3 am on ABC's World News Now this morning. Especially that Nik going horizontal up and over sister Lijana. Last time a Wallenda went horizontal was Great-Grandfather Karl and that didn't work out so well in 1978. So now that they've lived for another stunt what's next for Nik Wallenda? Tightroping over an active volcano. WABC-TV in New York City has the story of last night's walk HERE. Personally I like terra firma. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.