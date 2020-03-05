Nik Wallenda Cheats Death Again

March 5, 2020
Slats
Nik Wallenda stops and places one knee on his tight rope as he walks across Kings Island from the parking lot to the replica Eiffel Tower without safety harnesses on Saturday, August 15, 2009. The height, 262 feet in the air, is the tallest he had ever wa

© Amanda Davidson, Cincinnati Enquirer

Categories: 
News
Slats

I couldn't watch this for two reasons last night. One being that the walk started around 9:30 and I'm usually sleeping. Two because I didn't wanna see Nik and his wife fall in and be incinerated on live TV.

And oh it was live, complete with the wearing off googles, a gas mask since volcanoes that are active do emit poisionous gasses. But...can you believe there are some "cancel culture" know-it-all's who're questioning the danger of this walk last night because...Nik Wallenda wore a small safety strap, that connected to his leg during his 31 minute walk. Oh, like that strap is gonna safely keep him tethered from 2,000 feet up, above an active volcano until AAA can get there? Yahoo has HERE, all of the trolling of Nik Wallenda during his sky high walk last night.

Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
Nik Wallenda
Erendira Wallenda

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes