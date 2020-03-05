Nik Wallenda Cheats Death Again

I couldn't watch this for two reasons last night. One being that the walk started around 9:30 and I'm usually sleeping. Two because I didn't wanna see Nik and his wife fall in and be incinerated on live TV.

And oh it was live, complete with the wearing off googles, a gas mask since volcanoes that are active do emit poisionous gasses. But...can you believe there are some "cancel culture" know-it-all's who're questioning the danger of this walk last night because...Nik Wallenda wore a small safety strap, that connected to his leg during his 31 minute walk. Oh, like that strap is gonna safely keep him tethered from 2,000 feet up, above an active volcano until AAA can get there? Yahoo has HERE, all of the trolling of Nik Wallenda during his sky high walk last night.

