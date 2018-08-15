NJ HS "Pooper-Intendent" To Receive 100k After Track Incident
You may have heard about this from this past May, after those running track were running the high hurdles over these, whether they ran the hurdles or not, it was a shocking discovery that the person leaving these was in fact the school superintendent. Whatta goodbye package HERE that will be given to the...# 2 former man in charge. Now known as the "Pooper-Intendent". That's kinda S...go ahead you can say it but I can't ;)
Thanks to CBS Philly for the story. You have a great day and thanks.