It Was So Cold In Minnesota...There Were No Beer Deliveries

Now that's cold. See and with this arctic plunge that struck breweries in Minnesota, the only way to deliver beer was for it to be shipped in heated trucks and that's not good for beer at all. Then it tastes like skunk and God did you see some of the numbers that struck, for instance Minneapolis? The air temerature was -26, the wind chill was more than double that. Thankfully those numbers aren't coming here, and the weather really breaks in our favor starting this weekend where by next Monday and Tuesday, we'll be wearing shorts cause it'll be almost 60'! Thanks to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis who have the story HERE about these breweries who couldn't deliver the goods. You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve.