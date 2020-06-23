No Mask-No Service As This Family Found Out

To wear a mask or to not wear a mask out in public? Where this happened HERE at a Walmart outside Sacramento, California it's the law. California enacted a state law that requires you to wear a mask when out in public and unless your last name is Walton or Walmart, even they're obeying the law. Is this really too much to ask? For some yes and hey as long as you don't get the virus you're good. However in California, Arizona, Florida and Texas, cases have spiked big time as have hospitilizations too. There's your answer right there. They've gone up in Ohio but not to those state's numbers. Well Fox 40 in Sacramento has this story of a family being escorted out of a Walmart there for not wearing masks. I think you'll love the nosy female shopper who assists in this story and gets all the good dirt on this too. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.