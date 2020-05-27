North Carolina Car Wash Employee Finds Stimulus Check

If you found someone else's stimulus check, what would you do?

A big "what would you do" story comes to us from North Carolina.

Given the times we're experiencing, with unemployment possibly hitting 20%, would you return someone else's stimulus check, or tempt karma and try to cash it?

If you chose the latter, would you steal from a veteran? Maybe you'd re-consider, because, isn't it a shame how we treat Veterans in this country?

We'll fly The Flag on Memorial Day, but what do Vets really get when they return? A shot at a good job? A good rate from USAA?

WITN-TV shares the story of a straight up do-gooder who did the right thing story and went to great lengths to track down the Vet, who's check wound up in the trash at work.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

