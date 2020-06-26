30th Birthday Party Send 18 To The ER With The Virus

June 26, 2020
And this happened around Dallas where in Texas, they yesterday put a pause on their "Phase 2" reopening because they've seen a huge spike in virus infections. In fact, 9 states (AL,AZ,AR,FL,NC,SC,TX,UT,WA) of residents there have had a travel ban placed on them in NJ-NY and CT. If you have traveled from there, you'll possibly be fined but definitely will be forced to quarentine for 14 days. And have you been out lately and I mean here? Who's wearing a mask? Not many because happy days are here again until you notice a cough, and that's what happened HERE. WFAA-TV shares this family's story and yup, wear your damn mask. Because the numbers are going up in Ohio which has seen 4 straight days of case increases where Columbus ranks #1, guess who's #2? Cleveland. Well you have a great weekend, guess gotta say stay safe and thanks for stopping by. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.

