Norwalk Couple Become Millionaires...For An Hour

For the 3rd time this week, someone recieved way too much stimulus in their stimulus check. A firefighter in Indiana, a woman in Florida and now a couple in Norwalk, Ohio got millions instead of a little over a thousand in a direct deposited check from the IRS. Unlike those other two would this couple try to escape the country with their new found millions before the bank, IRS realize oops we paid them too much? HERE is what they did as they spoke to Fox 8. Spoiler alert they took the $1200 and decided not to risk going to jail. The husband and wife are both pretty hilarious describing what it was like being millionaires for an hour or so. You know this is gonna happen to someone else I bet. Somebody is going to get one of these accidental, million dolar plus stimulus checks and they're gonna be gone. And like they say when playing the Ohio Lottery, "Odds Are You'll Have Fun!" You have an awesome weekend and continue to stay safe. And thanks for stopping by.