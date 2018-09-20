Browns Are Favored To Get Win Against NY Jets Tonight

The point spread is 3, and this is the first time the Browns have been favored during a regular season game since December 13th, 2015. This was also a home game against the 49'ers. The quarterback behind that 30-13 win? Johnny Football. So c'mon Tyrod Taylor, you too Baker Mayfield from along the sidelines, time to do the money sign. Thanks to the Sporting News, HERE is their preview of tonight's game. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve too.